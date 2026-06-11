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Trump Jr. in Zurich Why taxpayers are footing the bill for security costs

Oliver Kohlmaier

11.6.2026

Taxpayers are footing the bill for the large police presence in Zurich during Donald Trump Jr.’s visit.
Taxpayers are footing the bill for the large police presence in Zurich during Donald Trump Jr.’s visit.
sda

Donald Trump Jr. is attending a private business meeting in Zurich. Taxpayers are still footing the bill for security costs. Fedpol cites an exception to the rule.

11.06.2026, 21:18

11.06.2026, 21:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Taxpayers are footing the bill for security costs during Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Zurich last Thursday.
  • Although the event at the Zunfthaus zur Saffran was a private business meeting, Fedpol justifies the operation by citing the need to protect “Switzerland’s reputation.”
  • The Federal Police has not disclosed how much the operation cost.
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During Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Zurich last Thursday, streets were closed and hundreds of police officers were deployed. Taxpayers will have to foot the bill, as reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger.”

According to the report, the Zurich City Police confirmed that it had received the order from the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) and had merely acted as the executing authority. “As is customary in such cases, we bill the entire police operation to Fedpol,” a spokesperson said. This means that taxpayers throughout Switzerland will bear the costs.

Meeting behind closed doors. Donald Trump Jr. comes to Switzerland - what is he doing here?

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“So that Switzerland’s reputation is not damaged”

However, the meeting at the Zunfthaus zur Saffran was a purely private business gathering. So why should the public foot the bill? Fedpol cites an exception that allows for the protection of individuals without international legal status, “whose protection is necessary, however, to ensure that Switzerland’s reputation is not damaged.”

The Federal Police does not provide a rationale for this assessment. A spokeswoman simply states that “for tactical reasons,” they do not comment on “situation assessments and security measures.” The authorities are also keeping quiet about the amount of the costs.

The operation will, however, have political repercussions in Zurich. Three SP city council members have submitted a motion aimed, among other things, at ensuring transparency regarding the costs of the operation.

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