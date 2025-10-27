The selection on the chocolate shelves at Migros is currently somewhat limited. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

Lindt chocolate is currently in short supply in Migros stores. Because the cooperative and the chocolate company are at odds over the price, there are shortages. When these will be resolved is written in the stars.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros is renegotiating prices with chocolate manufacturer Lindt&Sprüngli.

It is important to Migros that its customers pay fair prices.

In the meantime, there are bottlenecks and even interruptions to deliveries. Show more

Anyone who wants to treat themselves to a Lindt chocolate at Migros is currently experiencing bitter disappointment in some stores. Some of the shelves are empty.

There is a crisis between the retailer and the chocolate manufacturer. The reason is the prices.

Migros has been negotiating with Lindt & Sprüngli for several weeks now. "There may be product shortages of Lindt chocolate in individual stores," confirmed Migros spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir to the CH Media newspapers.

The current negotiations with Lindt&Sprüngli could have a corresponding impact on the available range throughout Switzerland. Migros cannot yet say when the talks will be concluded.

A Lindt spokesperson confirmed a "constructive dialog with the Migros Federation of Cooperatives". They are "confident of finding a good solution together." Until then, Migros intends to compensate for the interruption in the supply of Lindt chocolate with its own Chocolat Frey brand.

Migros is committed to lower and fairer food prices in Switzerland and Europe. In view of the fact that the price of cocoa on the global market has fallen by around 20 percent in the last year, it is reasonable to assume that Migros is demanding price corrections.

Spokeswoman Huguenin-dit-Lenoir emphasizes that Migros wants to ensure "that our customers do not pay too much for a branded product." For this reason, the company generally strives to purchase goods at fair conditions. In the case of "incomprehensible price demands", negotiations are held first.