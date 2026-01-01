The term "flashover" is often used in connection with serious fires. The Valais authorities assume that such an event could also have occurred in Crans-Montana VS. But what exactly does that mean?

No time? blue News summarizes for you A flashover is the sudden transition from an incipient fire to a full fire.

Almost all flammable surfaces in a room ignite simultaneously within seconds.

Temperatures of over 1000 degrees make survival practically impossible - even for the emergency services. Show more

The tragedy in Crans-Montana is a matter of worldwide concern. How could dozens of people lose their lives in a bar on New Year's Eve?

According to the Valais authorities, a so-called "flashover" occurred in the bar. This refers to an extremely dangerous moment in fires in enclosed spaces, in which a fire spreads from a limited blaze to a full fire within seconds.

What is a flashover?

A flashover is not a single bang or a classic explosion. The term describes a moment in the development of a fire when it suddenly gets out of control. Within a few seconds, a localized fire turns into a full fire in the entire room.

Experts speak of the transition from the so-called incipient phase to full fire. From this point, practically the entire room is in flames - regardless of where the fire originally started.

How does a flashover occur?

At the beginning of a fire, often only individual objects burn - such as furniture or decorations. This produces smoke and flammable gases. If this smoke cannot escape, it collects under the ceiling and continues to heat up the room.

At a certain temperature, even materials that were previously only heated begin to burn. Without an additional ignition source, almost all flammable surfaces suddenly ignite simultaneously. This moment is known as a flashover.

Why does it happen so suddenly?

The transition takes place extremely quickly - often within a few seconds. As soon as the critical temperature is reached, the heat radiation is enough to ignite the entire room. There is no reaction time for people inside.

Typical signs shortly before a flashover are intense heat, dark smoke under the ceiling and a rapidly rising temperature. However, these warning signals are difficult for laypersons to classify correctly.

How hot does a flashover get?

During the initial phase of a fire, temperatures are often still below 300 degrees. During a flashover, they suddenly rise to 500 to 600 degrees - and shortly afterwards to over 1000 degrees.

Under such conditions, survival is only possible for seconds. Even modern protective clothing worn by firefighters can only withstand this heat for a very short time.

Does this also lead to an explosion?

No, not necessarily. Flashovers are often confused with explosions. In fact, pressure effects or secondary explosions can occur during a flashover - for example due to ignited gases or materials. However, the flashover itself is not a classic explosion.

Rather, a flashover is a physical process that can occur during fires in closed or poorly ventilated rooms - especially where there are many flammable materials.

Why is a flashover so dangerous?

Before a flashover, it may still be possible to rescue people or escape from a room. After the flashover, this is practically impossible.

That's why this moment is also a clear limit for the fire department: before the flashover, an interior attack may be possible - but not afterwards. The enormous heat and the rapid spread of the fire make any rescue life-threatening.

Why does the flashover play a role in investigations?

When authorities talk about a possible flashover, it is about reconstructing the course of the fire. The decisive factor here is not just where a fire broke out, but how quickly and under what conditions it spread.

Whether and why a flashover occurred can provide information on structural conditions, ventilation, choice of materials or organizational factors. It is precisely these questions that are the focus of investigations into serious fire incidents.