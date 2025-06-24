The incident in August 2024 took place on Basel's Nasenweg. Google Street View

In August 2024, a mentally ill man killed a 75-year-old woman while on the loose. The crime would have been difficult to prevent, according to an external investigation report.

On August 8, 2024, a 75-year-old woman was killed on Nasenweg in Basel. The suspected perpetrator is a 33-year-old man who was being treated at the Psychiatric University Hospital Basel and was on day release at the time of the crime. The Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office has since charged him with murder.

The reason for the inpatient measure: on November 3, 2014, the man suffering from schizophrenia had stabbed two women and seriously injured an elderly man with a knife in the same neighborhood.

An external investigation report has now come to the conclusion that the homicide was "difficult to prevent". The authors state that the risk of relapse was not adequately recognized during treatment in the university psychiatric clinics.

Execution of measures without problems

The reason for this is that part of the specific and hidden problem in this case remained undetected during ten years of detention, during which no signs or problems were evident in the alleged offender's behavior.

Since his first offenses in 2014, the offender had been in detention for ten years without showing any problems. Since 2020, the alleged offender has worked externally at a sheltered workplace and went there and back on his own. He completed over one hundred outings.

According to the report, there were no abnormalities in terms of violence, escape attempts or significant rule violations. In contrast to the first homicides, the offender did not commit the crime on 8 August 2024 in a recognizably psychotic state.

The external investigation report summarizes that the treatment in the University Psychiatric Clinics (UPK) was based on the concept that the risk of relapse is high in psychotic phases and low outside of them. This concept was supported by expert opinions and numerous risk assessments.

During treatment, consistent attention was therefore paid to preventing crises or recognizing them early and then intervening.

No systematic weaknesses

However, the trigger that drove the offender to commit his crimes (the so-called offense mechanism) has remained unclear, the report continues. One consequence of this lack of clarity is that a possible link between the crime scene and the perpetrator's delusional system was not taken into account.

The investigation report describes an independent secondary reality of the perpetrator without recognizable symptoms. The fact that this secondary reality remained unrecognized means that, in retrospect, it must be determined that the treatment concept pursued was inappropriate.

The report admits that the secondary reality was difficult to recognize because relevant information was only available due to the new offence. The vagueness of the offense mechanism and the possibly related risk relevance of the crime scene on Nasenweg were not taken into account in the UPK's considerations.

This is seen as an omission, but it cannot be classified as significant professional misconduct. Accordingly, this serious case could also have happened in other well-managed institutions.