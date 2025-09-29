Homeowners can rejoice - but not for several years. Imago

The voters have decided - but it will be some time before the reform of the imputed rental value actually takes effect. The federal government and cantons are talking about 2028 at the earliest. blue News knows why.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government is not planning to abolish the imputed rental value before 2028, including consultations with the cantons.

Cantons must adapt tax laws - with referendum risks and subsequent municipal adjustments.

It is uncertain how the losses will be compensated. Show more

Switzerland has said yes: the imputed rental value will soon be a thing of the past. The referendum at the weekend ends a decades-long debate on tax policy. For house and apartment owners, this means relief - but for tourist cantons such as Graubünden, Ticino and Valais, the change of system brings considerable financial risks.

Because where there are many vacation homes, the abolition of the imputed rental value tax will tear a big hole in the coffers. According to cantonal councillor Carmelia Maissen, Graubünden is expecting an annual loss of revenue of around CHF 90 million. "We will certainly now carefully examine the introduction of such a property tax," she explained in theSt. Galler Tagblattnewspaper.

However, there is no need for haste: According to the federal government, the reform will not be implemented until 2028 at the earliest. Until then, the cantons are obliged to adapt their tax laws and prepare compensation measures. The long period of time is also intended to ensure that consultations can take place between the federal government and the cantons.

This is a crucial point for finance directors such as Graubünden cantonal councillor Martin Bühler: "The various options regarding tax increases and savings measures will now be the subject of discussion," he told the NZZ.

Are there new taxes to compensate?

One possibility for compensation would be a new tax on second homes. This could place a heavier burden on those who own vacation homes in the Alps. But this is politically tricky. Even before the vote, the mountain cantons made it clear that they consider this solution to be complicated and difficult to implement.

The Homeowners' Association (HEV) is also standing on its hind legs. President Gregor Rutz (SVP) spoke to SRF of exaggerated complaints. The canton of Graubünden is only losing two percent of its tax revenue - "that's manageable. Every SME has to cope with such fluctuations," said Rutz. Although the second home tax was part of the compromise, he does not believe that many cantons will actually introduce it.

Uncertain future for some mountain cantons

HEV Switzerland does not want to impose any requirements on the cantons, Rutz emphasized. However, if individual sections take a referendum against a new tax, that is their right. One thing is clear: even after the referendum, the political dispute over the shape of the reform is far from over.

For the mountain cantons, this means an uncertain future. They have until 2028 to reorganize their finances. However, it is questionable whether a second home tax will find a political majority in the municipalities.

Cantons and municipalities now have around three years to prepare. But Martin Bühler has already told the NZZ: "If we get more time than 2028, that would be welcome for us."