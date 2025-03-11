A kebab skewer with raw meat: A kebab snack bar in Möhlin AG was closed due to cases of norovirus in a cocktail sauce. Symbolic picture: KEYSTONE

A kebab snack bar in Möhlin AG had to close after several customers complained about gastrointestinal problems. It is now clear what the reason was.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On March 4, the Office for Consumer Protection closed a kebab snack bar in Möhlin AG as a precautionary measure.

Noroviruses have now been discovered in the business's homemade cocktail sauce and in stool samples from those affected.

Some of those affected have infected people around them. Show more

Because there were numerous complaints from customers who developed gastrointestinal problems after visiting a kebab takeaway in Möhlin AG, the Office for Consumer Protection had to intervene on March 4.

It is now clear that the precautionary closure was justified: the authorities first took samples in the fast food restaurant and also examined leftover food and stool samples from customers. The result is stomach-churning.

"Eight stool samples as well as the sample of the cocktail sauce produced by the business itself tested positive for noroviruses", according to a statement from the authorities. A survey of the 62 people affected also revealed that people in the surrounding area had also fallen ill.

"Noroviruses are very infectious", the statement continues: if you do not eat contaminated food, you can become infected through contact with the virus through your skin and mouth - for example by not washing your hands. Transmission is also possible through droplets in the air.

Because noroviruses are very resistant and can remain infectious on surfaces for days, the affected establishment should remain closed. After thorough cleaning and disinfection and subsequent testing, a reopening is possible.