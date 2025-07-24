Between rain and sunshine: the current weather in Switzerland is more reminiscent of April than July. Umbrellas remain constant companions. Sebastian Willnow/dpa

Sunshine, downpours, rainbows - and then it's all over again. The weather in Switzerland is going crazy. What's behind the unpredictable mix and when improvement is in sight.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cold air at high altitudes is to blame for the July-April weather, causing constant ups and downs on the weather front.

A "cold air drop" hangs over Switzerland, i.e. a small area of very cold air whose movement is difficult to predict.

Even the smallest shifts in the cold air drop have a major impact on weather patterns.

Because the droplet is constantly changing direction, some places are hit with rain or thunderstorms, while others remain completely dry. Even weather models struggle to predict the chaos.

Even if things could calm down briefly at the weekend: The next portion of cold high-altitude air is already coming on Sunday. Show more

It's July, but Switzerland is currently experiencing a meteorological rollercoaster that is more reminiscent of April. The reason lies high up in the atmosphere and is causing headaches for meteorologists.

What is currently causing countless downpours, dark clouds and surprisingly sunny spells is a phenomenon called high-altitude cold air. This cold air mass several kilometers above the ground destabilizes the atmosphere.

Warm air rises faster, clouds and showers form more easily. SRF Meteo reports that such conditions are typical for spring, but also occur in summer. Particularly persistent at the moment.

Treacherous "cold air drop"

It becomes particularly treacherous when some of this cold high-altitude air separates from the main current. This is known as a cold air drop. And according to SRF Meteo, it behaves like a drop of fat in the soup: it drifts around irregularly, slowly and is difficult to predict.

The main problem is that the position of a cold air drop can only be roughly predicted. Even small shifts of just a few kilometers can make the difference between a downpour or sunbathing.

This is why the weather in Switzerland is currently a real roulette. While a thunderstorm falls in one valley, the neighboring village remains completely dry.

Is the next "April weather front" coming?

Meteorologist Felix Blumer from SRF Meteo speaks of a "typically unstable summer situation" that is pushing weather models to their limits. What is particularly annoying is that the phenomenon can regenerate on a daily basis, with new bursts of cold air from higher atmospheric layers.

According to the weather forecast, the current drop of cold air seems to be saying goodbye on Saturday. But a new one could form as early as Sunday. The situation will therefore remain unstable at the start of the week, so a stable summer high is not in sight for the time being.

What can help? Patience, an umbrella - and perhaps a look at the sky, because the "April weather" in July also brings some nice things with it: impressive cloud formations and rainbows keep appearing between the showers.

More on the topic