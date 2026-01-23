An Instagram post from the St. Gallen Rhine Valley highlights the experiences of children from immigrant families. Reactions range from approval to sharp criticism.

In Buchs, Canton of St. Gallen, several hundred seasonal workers arrived on some days during the 1970s. The way they were treated is viewed critically.

Here's what it's all about In an open letter on Instagram, author Arzije Asani described how, as a child in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley, she was spat on, verbally abused, and discriminated against at school.

The open letter was a response to the high “yes” vote for the SVP’s population cap initiative in the region.

Many people affected by this issue from all over Switzerland could relate to Asani's experiences.

Historian Max Lemmenmeier partially supports this criticism and points to the immigrants' contributions to the country's development, which have never been officially recognized.

SVP National Council member Mike Egger, on the other hand, calls the article an unfair attack and is demanding an apology. Summary created with

An Instagram post has been making waves in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley for several days. Author and filmmaker Arzije Asani wrote an open letter to her former hometown, in which she described the exclusion she experienced there as a child and teenager.

Asani grew up in Rebstein and has been living in Zurich for about eleven years. She herself emphasizes that her letter is “not an attack on the Rhine Valley.” She spent 20 years here, played in these fields, and fell in love for the first time.

Precisely because the region means something to her, her words strike a chord: Thousands responded, and many saw themselves reflected in her words. The result has been a debate about what actually defines home and who is allowed to belong there.

"Spit on and called a 'Ratze'": What Asani Accuses Her Home Country Of

In her essay “Liebes Rheintal,” Asani describes how she and other children of immigrants were treated at school. They had to retake exams because people didn’t believe they could get good grades. They were called “brats,” had their hair pulled, and were spat on. “Throughout my entire childhood, I was made to feel that we weren’t part of the local culture,” she notes.

She recounts her father’s story in particular detail. He came to Switzerland as a seasonal worker and helped build the country. Like many others, he underwent an annual medical examination due to his status as a seasonal worker. According to the union, during these “degrading border health checks,” men were forced to stand in line with their upper bodies bare.

The text was prompted by the results of the vote on the SVP initiative “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland!” While the population cap initiative was clearly rejected nationwide, it was approved in the Rhine Valley with over 61 percent of the vote. “Finally, I can quantify your hatred,” Asani writes, making her hurt clear. She deliberately waited to publish the letter until after her parents had moved away to protect her.

The text is being discussed in the Rhine Valley

The short post caused quite a stir. It received over 3,800 “likes” and numerous comments. It is no longer publicly visible. Many people affected by this issue from all over Switzerland could relate to it. Someone from the Sargans region wrote to her, according to the “Appenzeller Zeitung” wrote: “Fortunately, in Zurich I’m seen as part of society and not labeled a ‘Jugo.’”

Not everyone understood the open letter. Comments and letters to the editor spoke of a “lack of willingness to integrate” and “playing the victim.” Asani, however, counters this: “I see myself as part of this country. I feel I have the right to criticize.” She doesn’t want to speak as an outsider, but as someone who belongs here and therefore has a say in the matter.

«I see myself as part of this country. I feel I have the right to criticize.» It is worth knowing Author and Filmmaker

She herself emphasizes that she is not making sweeping accusations: A single understanding teacher “with an open mind toward children of immigrants” can make all the difference for a child, she says in the *Rheintaler*. She has certainly encountered such teachers at the business high school in Heerbrugg.

Historians and members of the National Council weigh in

The debate isn't limited to letters to the editor. The "St. Galler Tagblatt" spoke with historian Max Lemmenmeier, who has written several books on the history of the canton and the Rhine Valley and has served in the cantonal council for the SP since 2006. He puts Asani’s criticism into perspective: “Ms. Asani is writing about the Rhine Valley, not about the people of the Rhine Valley,” he says in the interview. He adds that many people there, too, have stood up for immigrants.

At the same time, he points out that the seasonal worker statute was in effect from 1934 to 2002, and that there has been no official recognition of this contribution to the region’s development to this day. “The increase in prosperity was largely due to immigration. It is wrong to ignore that,” says Lemmenmeier. A motion to address this issue was rejected by the cantonal council in 2024.

The SVP takes a very different stance. In a guest column in the “Werdenberger & Obertoggenburger», National Council member Mike Egger calls the essay an “unfair attack” on an entire region. Anyone concerned about a housing shortage or overburdened infrastructure is not a racist: “Anyone who calls for limits on immigration is not xenophobic,” he writes. Egger demands that Asani apologize.

Asani could not be reached for comment. However, she posted on her Instagram account that she no longer wishes to comment on the article: “As an author, I’ve achieved what I set out to do: spark a discussion and help ensure that racism is finally being talked about in Eastern Switzerland. I’m grateful for that—because these very conversations have been missing for far too long.”

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