Traffic lights and a junction have now been installed again at Birchplatz in Zurich. Google Maps

Many Zurich residents would have liked to keep it - but the traffic circle at Birchplatz was only a temporary solution. Traffic is now controlled by traffic lights again.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traffic circle at Birchplatz in Zurich was only a temporary solution for diverting traffic during the Binzmühlestrasse construction site.

It did not meet safety standards, caused six accidents and was therefore dismantled after construction was completed.

A permanent traffic circle would only be possible with a road construction project lasting several years, and a new streetcar tangent is also planned there in the long term. Show more

The journey into the city of Zurich by car is a long one, especially at rush hour. This is why many people take shortcuts. The quickest way to get to Bucheggplatz from Zurich Oerlikon is via Birchplatz. By car or bicycle, of course.

Recently there was a traffic circle at Birchplatz. This caused little congestion and bicycles and cars got along well. Now the traffic circle has suddenly disappeared again.

The Zurich Civil Engineering Office sheds light on the situation. Why was a good solution abolished again? "The traffic circle at Birchplatz was deliberately created as a temporary solution to handle the traffic detour due to the Binzmühlestrasse construction site," blue News was asked.

A project spanning several years

There is also a reason why the traffic circle could not remain after completion. A spokeswoman from the civil engineering office says: "The traffic circle did not exactly meet the standard for a safe traffic circle. The geometry of the junction would have to be adapted." The construction of a standard-compliant traffic circle would require a road construction project, which would have to be submitted to the public.

It goes on to say: "Such a procedure takes several years. In addition, according to the VBZ network development strategy 2040, it is planned that the new northern streetcar tangent will run via Birchplatz."

Not all good news

There has been positive feedback from the public about the traffic circle. Whether a fixed traffic circle is planned is still unclear. The spokeswoman says: "During the construction site, the traffic circle coped well with traffic. However, there were a total of six accidents in which three cyclists were injured by cars."

The city had already pointed out in the first information letter about the construction work in October 2024 that the traffic circle was a temporary measure. "The construction work could be completed faster than planned, which is why the traffic circle has now been dismantled and the original intersection with traffic lights has been restored," according to the civil engineering office. The costs for this are included in the Binzmühlestrasse construction project.