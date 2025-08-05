Ivana Trump liked being in St. Moritz, but her husband Donald didn't. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

One of his ex-wives and his children loved being here: They loved skiing and were crazy about bag knives. Nevertheless, Donald Trump doesn't seem to be very fond of Switzerland.

Negotiating with Donald Trump is always a matter of luck and something personal. The US president makes his deals on the basis of sympathy - something that numerous heads of state and government have experienced.

For the Federal Council, this means that it does not have the best cards in the customs negotiations. Trump has hardly any points of contact with Switzerland. The situation is different with his ex-wives and children, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" found out.

Trump's children loved pocket knives

Donald Trump himself was only officially in Switzerland twice, during visits to the World Economic Forum during his first term of office. Although there is evidence that he also skied here in the 1980s and 1990s, this has not been verified.

Trump's first wife Ivana, who died in 2022, was often in St. Moritz and other posh ski resorts. As a gifted skier, she loved the mountains and taught her children to ski. Eyewitnesses report that Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka were crazy about Swiss army knives and that mother Ivana could often be seen in her favorite bar on the Corviglia in St. Moritz.

The fact that Trump's second wife Marla Maples also skied in Switzerland cannot be proven beyond doubt, writes the "Aargauer Zeitung". However, their daughter Tiffany Trump was very happy to go skiing in Zermatt last December, as can be seen in her Instagram story.

Was it too cold in St. Moritz?

It's hard to imagine that Donald Trump never accompanied his family to the Swiss mountains, but it's impossible to prove. Hoteliers don't like to talk about their guests, so there is only one anecdote from a jewelry store in St. Moritz. Ivana Trump is said to have bought a fine Swiss watch there in the 1980s as a gift for the then First Lady Nancy Reagan. Outside the door, her companion pranced against the cold: without a coat and matching shoes.

If these are Donald Trump's memories of Switzerland, then Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin are not to be envied. Especially as there is a second important point in negotiations with Donald Trump, in addition to likeability ratings. Namely the size of the deal: Bigger is better. Trump likes to take successes personally. Switzerland doesn't have the best cards here either.