Economics Minister Guy Parmelin also wants to score points with US liquefied natural gas in the tariff dispute with the USA. But a lack of terminals, full capacities and the tiny Swiss gas market make the plan almost ineffective.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland has no LNG terminal of its own and stores gas abroad

Experts see no direct way to bring US LNG to Switzerland

The effect of Trump's punitive tariffs would probably be minimal. Show more

In the tariff conflict with the USA, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is playing an unconventional card: Switzerland could import more liquefied natural gas from the USA to accommodate President Donald Trump. Parmelin suggested that additional LNG purchases and investments in the USA could be part of a deal - similar to what the EU has already promised.

However, behind the political gesture lies an energy policy reality that makes the plan appear less realistic. A look at the bare figures shows this.

Compared to the rest of Europe, Switzerland is a dwarf on the gas market. According to the energy company Axpo, the country only consumes 3 to 4 billion cubic meters of gas (30-40 terawatt hours) per year. This corresponds to just one percent of European gas demand. Around 70 percent is imported via Germany, just under 30 percent via France and around 1 percent via Italy.

We don't have huge gas terminals like the one here in Yokohama. Wikimedia Commons

What's more, Switzerland does not have its own gas storage facilities. The five large regional gas companies Gaznat, GVM, EGZ EGO and AIL are therefore obliged by federal decree to store six terawatt hours of gas in foreign storage facilities. A further 6 TWh are covered at all times by so-called "swing options". These are contracts with neighboring countries under which Switzerland can flexibly obtain a short-term supply when it gets really cold.

LNG - natural gas cooled to -162 °C - is landed at large terminals and fed into the European grid. However, Switzerland does not have access to its own terminals and, according to Axpo, European capacities are "currently fully utilized". The national gas company Swissgas points out that although there are twelve entry points at the border, the Transitgas pipeline handles around 70 percent of imports. The gas supply therefore remains dependent on Germany, France and Italy.

Trade balance would hardly be corrected

Washington is pushing for Switzerland to buy more American products - including energy as well as weapons. The EU has already agreed to import additional US LNG, and Parmelin has hinted that Switzerland could participate.

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin's department is continuing negotiations with the USA. sda

However, even if the country were to symbolically take over a US gas supply, this would hardly correct the imbalance in trade. Switzerland's trade surplus with the US was just under CHF 50 billion in 2024 - potential gas imports would be in the low billions at most.

Energy market experts also point to the legal hurdles: The gas market in Europe is liberalized and contracts are concluded on a long-term basis. A single country cannot claim exclusive supply without violating existing agreements.

The bottom line is that Parmelin's LNG offer therefore looks like symbolic politics: Switzerland would buy a tiny proportion of US gas, which would have to be transported via several countries. Due to the lack of its own storage facilities, the gas would have to be temporarily stored in Germany or Italy - at the same price as gas from other sources. The economic benefit for the USA would be minimal.

The decisive factor will therefore be whether other elements - such as additional investments or defense contracts - can convince the American side. Europe remains the most important partner for energy supply.