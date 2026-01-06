Switzerland is shivering: Ice has formed on the branches on the shores of Lake Thun KEYSTONE

The cold whip has Switzerland firmly in its grip - and will continue to do so for the next few days. Why are we actually freezing - and what really helps against it? Spoiler: Warm socks only help to a limited extent with icy feet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland experienced one of the coldest nights for years: Most recently, -37.1 degrees was measured in Hintergräppelen in Toggenburg SG.

Women freeze faster than men, partly because they have less muscle and thinner skin, which affects heat production and storage.

Targeted measures such as keeping the torso, neck and thighs warm, exercise and long-term acclimatization through regular cold stimuli help to combat the cold. Show more

Switzerland's deep freeze: sub-zero temperatures have the country firmly in their grip. The coldest place in Switzerland over the past few days has been the Hintergräppelen alp in Toggenburg SG: a low of -37.1 degrees was recorded there today, writes Gaudenz Flury from SRF Meteo am Morgen. Here are some tips and background information on the frosty weather:

Why do we freeze?

There are receptors in our skin that constantly measure how warm or cold it is. Our body has a temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius, which it wants to maintain. If the outside temperature falls below around 15 degrees, a protective mechanism kicks in. The blood vessels in the skin constrict so that not too much heat is lost. The blood flow is redistributed to the vital organs and thus to the center of the body. This is particularly noticeable in the hands, feet, ears or lips.

Can I do anything about the cold?

The key is to keep the right parts of your body warm. This includes the torso and thighs in particular - a warm blanket on your lap can help effectively here. The head and especially the neck and nape are also important, as there are particularly many cold receptors in these areas. A scarf or turtleneck sweater can therefore significantly reduce the chill.

Why do we get chicken skin and shiver when it's cold?

Both are counter-reactions to the cold. When we shiver, our body repeatedly tenses our muscles. This movement then generates heat. We get chicken skin because we also have muscles in our body hair.

Is it true that women get cold faster than men?

Women actually get cold faster than men - for several reasons. Men have a higher proportion of muscle in their bodies. The muscles produce heat and therefore ensure that you don't get cold as quickly. Women also have thinner skin than men. The thickness of the skin determines how much heat we can store in our body.

Do thinner people freeze faster?

One reason for the difference in sensitivity to cold is the amount of fat directly under the skin. This fatty tissue acts like a natural insulating layer and protects the body from cooling down - especially on uncovered parts of the body where most heat is lost. People with a higher body fat percentage benefit from this in particular.

Can you train yourself to stop freezing?

To a certain extent, yes. In Scandinavia or Scotland, people often wear shorts or T-shirts even at comparatively low temperatures - temperatures that are considered cool in this country.

People who are regularly exposed to the cold build up more subcutaneous fatty tissue and are therefore less sensitive to low temperatures. Regular cold showers can also increase this effect.

Does exercise help against freezing?

Definitely. Exercise helps to keep the body warm. If you sit at your desk for a long time and start to feel cold, you can benefit in the short term by climbing a few stairs or taking a short walk around the block. Light exercise or yoga can also help - for example in the evening when your feet are cold in bed, sometimes even better than thick socks.

The rule is: don't overdo it. Although the muscles produce heat during exercise and the chill subsides, the body also releases this heat again at the same time. It therefore makes sense to make sure that the heat stays on your body - for example by wearing suitable clothing or a blanket when you sit down again afterwards.

Exercise generally protects you from freezing. It also explains why younger people, especially men, often freeze less quickly than older people: they are usually more active in everyday life, which keeps the muscles and therefore heat production constantly in motion.

Do you freeze more when you are tired?

Yes, they do. On the one hand, the body is often exhausted and is less able to regulate temperature. Secondly, it slows down the metabolism overall - and therefore produces less heat.

Do warm socks help against cold feet?

Warm socks generally protect against the cold. However, they often only help to a limited extent against the typical feeling of cold feet. This is because cold feet are not only caused by low temperatures on the feet themselves, but also by the fact that the body reduces blood flow to the extremities when it is cold in order to save energy. In many cases, warm socks have no effect on this.

