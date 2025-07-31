The Limmat is currently carrying a lot of water in Zurich. ZVG

Despite the summer vacations and long weekend, the authorities are warning against trips on the Limmat and Aare. The rivers are carrying a lot of water - boating and swimming are currently dangerous.

Despite the changeable weather, the coming long weekend will attract many people to the water. However, the Zurich city police have issued an urgent warning against using inflatable boats on the Limmat.

The current discharge at the Zurich-Unterhard measuring point is around 240 cubic meters per second - more than twice the critical limit of 100 m³/s. This means that the section between Wipkingerpark and the Höngg weir is clearly in the red zone, as the official recommendations on the city of Zurich's website show.

In these conditions, boating is not only dangerous, but expressly not recommended. Even experienced swimmers can get into difficulties at such high flow speeds. Inflatable swimming aids such as rubber animals, air mattresses or tires should be used with particular caution - they should currently be avoided altogether on the Limmat.

Aare level also rising

The situation on the Aare has also been tense since Monday. As reported by Schutz und Rettung Bern, protective measures were taken in the Matte at the beginning of the week. A lot of water is currently flowing in the Aare because the relief tunnel at Lake Thun was opened after persistent rainfall.

This is causing the level of the Aare to rise. On Tuesday morning, the Aare overflowed its banks by a few centimetres. On Wednesday evening, the discharge at the Bern-Schönau gauging station was in the yellow zone - that means 360 to 430 m³/s. Since then, the values have been falling.

According to the authorities, localized flooding is currently unlikely, but it can occur in exceptional cases - especially in underpasses, basements or underground garages. The city of Bern therefore calls for caution: Keep your distance from watercourses, avoid areas at risk and monitor the situation.