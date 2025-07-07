Zurich has one of the highest quality of life in the world, but also the highest prices. Archivbild: sda

High quality of life at a high price: in Deutsche Bank's metropolis ranking, Zurich and Geneva fall out of the top 5. Although they are at the top in many categories, they are much more expensive than other cities.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a new ranking of the quality of life in the world's major cities, there is no longer a Swiss city in the top 5.

Although they are the leaders in numerous categories, Zurich and Geneva slipped down the list due to their extremely high prices.

The highest wages are offset by high expenditure on housing, clothing and coffee. Show more

In city rankings, Swiss metropolitan areas are usually at the top. And if not at the top, then at least in the top three or five ranks - as was recently the case in the latest "Global Liveability Index", which named the world's most liveable city.

Deutsche Bank's new comparison of major cities also looks at the cities with the highest quality of life worldwide. And here, too, Zurich and Geneva come top in many individual categories. Nevertheless, in the current "Mapping the World's Prices 2025" ranking, they no longer make it into the top 5 most liveable cities.

This is mainly due to the fact that the cost of living - as the title of the study suggests - takes center stage. And here it becomes clear: in a global comparison, the highest prices are to be found in Switzerland's major cities. Geneva and Zurich are among the most expensive cities in the world in almost all categories.

The new report by the Deutsche Bank Research Institute therefore reveals remarkable shifts: For the first time since the survey began in 2012, Zurich and Geneva are no longer at the top of the list. Luxembourg now tops the list, followed by Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Vienna and Helsinki. Geneva ranks sixth and Zurich eighth.

Extremely high cost of living

Zurich and Geneva continue to lead the salary rankings, ahead of San Francisco, Luxembourg and Boston. Even after taxes and rent: Salaries are worth a particularly high amount in Switzerland, which is also due to the long-term stable currency and low inflation rate.

The fact that Zurich and Geneva have nevertheless fallen out of the top five most liveable cities is primarily due to their extremely high cost of living.

The Deutsche Bank researchers calculated a comprehensive shopping basket that also includes small everyday purchases: Cappuccino, summer dress, movie ticket, restaurant visit, gasoline, housing costs, but also gym, jeans and the price for a romantic date were compared.

Zurich tops the list for cappuccino, jeans and movie tickets

Zurich tops several price lists: You pay more for a cappuccino here than anywhere else. Switzerland's largest city also tops the list when it comes to the cost of jeans, burgers, going to the movies, eating out and a cheap date. Geneva is also in the top 3 for many of these items - and tops the list for food shopping.

Not really surprisingly, those who want to buy a home in Zurich or Geneva also have to dig deep into their pockets. According to the study, the price per square meter when buying a city apartment is among the highest in the world - only Hong Kong is more expensive. Rental prices in central locations are also among the highest in the world. Geneva and Zurich are therefore among the cities with the worst ratio of income to housing costs - despite their high salaries.

Traveling to work or for leisure is also expensive in Switzerland. At almost five US dollars, Zurich has the most expensive one-way ticket for local public transport in the world. Unlike in Luxembourg, for example, where buses and trains are completely free, the Swiss have to pay a lot for mobility in the city.

Anyone planning a date in Zurich or Geneva should bring a full wallet. In both cities, an evening for two - including food, movies, clothing, drinks and transportation - costs an average of over 450 US dollars. This puts them at the top of the global ranking of the most expensive places for dates.

Better value for money elsewhere

The ranking makes one thing clear: the new frontrunners Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Helsinki perform better in terms of value for money. Particularly striking: Frankfurt am Main, long known as a functional but less attractive financial metropolis, climbs to seventh place with lower housing costs and an improved quality of life.

According to the new study, the fact that Zurich and Geneva remain so high up in the overall ranking is due to their economic stability, high level of security, good infrastructure and short commuting distances.

"Since our first publication, Swiss cities have always been at the top of most of our categories," says the Deutsche Bank analysis: "They have an attractive mix of high-paying industries and have had one of the most stable currencies and lowest inflation rates in the world in recent decades." This has made it possible to "maintain purchasing power and has helped to attract capital and people".