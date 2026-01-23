There was another fire in Koblenz AG on Monday. A fire at the edge of the forest spread from a field to a pile of wood. A second fire also broke out in the forest.

This was the third fire in Koblenz AG.

Fire in Koblenz, Rhineland-Palatinate Wildfire spreads rapidly—parts of the forest are on fire

Here's what it's all about The fire was reported on Monday shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The first fire zone covered an area of approximately 50 by 50 meters.

A second fire, measuring approximately 25 by 30 meters, broke out in the forest due to flying sparks. Summary created with

Another fire broke out in Koblenz AG on Monday evening. It was already the third such incident in a short period of time.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a third party reported smoke at the edge of the forest near Sunnehofstrasse to the emergency dispatch center. The fire department and several police patrols were dispatched immediately.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders found a field fire covering an area of approximately 50 by 50 meters.

Because of the wind, the flames spread rapidly toward a lumber yard. A pile of dry logs at the edge of the forest also caught fire.

Flying sparks also caused a second ground fire deep within the forest. This fire covered an area of approximately 25 by 30 meters. Several trees were also damaged in the process.

Both fires are under control

Additional fire departments were called in to provide support. The emergency responders managed to bring both fires under control and prevent them from spreading to other forested areas. No one was injured.

Among those involved were the Döttingen-Klingnau-Koblenz Fire Department, the Bad Zurzach Fire Station, the Böttstein-Leuggern Fire Department, the Civil Defense, and local farmers.

It is still unclear how the fire started. Specialists from the Aargau Cantonal Police have launched an investigation.

Authorities point out that even small fires can spread rapidly due to the ongoing drought and wind. The public is therefore once again urged to comply with the current fire ban.