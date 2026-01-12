The last major farmers' demonstration on the Bundesplatz was in November 2015. Keystone

An anonymous appeal caused a stir: Under the name "Wilhelm Tel", an anonymous Facebook user planned a multi-day protest on the Bundesplatz. But that probably won't happen.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Under the name "Wilhelm Tel", an anonymous person called for a multi-day agricultural protest on the Bundesplatz in Bern.

A protest camp was planned with discussions about the future of agriculture and the presentation of demands to the Federal Council, accompanied by possible traffic obstructions caused by tractors. Show more

An anonymous person under the name "Wilhelm Tel" is calling for a multi-day agricultural protest on the Bundesplatz in Bern. The call has been circulating on social media since the end of December. However, it is questionable whether there will be a rally on the announced start date.

Even the farming trade press initially assumed that the announcement was genuine: As the "Schweizer Bauer" reported, the protest was to last from January 12, 2026 from 5 pm until 9 am on January 16, 2026. The Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA also listed the action in its agenda.

City of Bern in contact with committee

According to the current status of the City of Bern, however, nothing will come of it - at least on Monday evening. Norbert Esseiva, head of the local and commercial police, told blue News that no demonstration is currently planned for Monday evening. "We had a meeting with the organizers of the announced demonstration on Friday," says Esseiva.

The city is discussing measures, but as far as we know today, there are no plans for a demonstration on Bundesplatz on Monday evening. It is currently assumed that a corresponding action could take place on Friday at the earliest.

Whether and in what form the protest will ultimately take place remains to be seen. The organizer of the rally could not be contacted by blue News. Instead, he published a video on Monday morning with the caption: "Bern is coming." The evening before, he announced that he wanted to set up a camp at a farm in Kehrsatz BE.

Five-day camp announced on the Bundesplatz

According to the original call, a camp was planned for five days and four nights directly on the Bundesplatz. The participants wanted to discuss "what is needed for sustainable agriculture". At the end, the demands drawn up were to be presented to the Federal Council, according to the Facebook post.

The appeal also announced traffic obstructions. It literally stated that there would "probably be traffic obstructions caused by tractors throughout Switzerland". We ask for your understanding and ask the police to keep the roads clear. The protests may be loud, but should remain peaceful.

The reasons given for the protest are the high workload in agriculture combined with low pay. It also states: "We are no longer prepared to stand by and watch as 1.4 percent of farms are forced to close every year."

The anonymous user "Wilhelm Tel" announced that he would be arriving with a "large field kitchen". There would be barley soup, potatoes and lentils. The rest of the infrastructure was to be brought by other protesters.