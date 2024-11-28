The debate about cyclists sharing the costs of cycling infrastructure is gathering pace. (theme picture) Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Cyclists use the transport infrastructure but pay neither car nor fuel taxes. The federal government is now investigating whether it is possible to "finance cycling infrastructure more in line with the polluter-pays principle".

Bern is apparently considering charging the public for cycling. Up to now, cyclists have not paid a direct contribution to the expansion of cycle paths. However, as reported in "Blick", the Federal Roads Office (Astra) in the department of Transport Minister Albert Rösti (SVP) is now funding an "explosive study". The aim is to develop models "for financing cycling infrastructure more in line with the polluter-pays principle" - i.e. possible charges for cyclists.

At the request of the newspaper, an Astra spokesperson left open the form in which a bicycle levy could be implemented - for example via an annual tax, a vignette or a surcharge on bicycle purchases - as the project has only recently been launched. However, the office appears to be aware of the explosive nature of these considerations, the report states. It emphasized that the study was open-ended and did not represent "a declaration of intent or wishes" on the part of the federal government.

Pro-Velo President and SP National Councillor Matthias Aebischer called for the project to be discontinued. "A study like this pits motorists against cyclists," he said.

Proposal withdrawn two years ago

More than 45 politicians from three parties (SVP, FDP and the center) signed a paper back in 2022 calling for the public to pay for cycling. SVP National Councillor and transport entrepreneur Benjamin Giezendanner from the canton of Aargau demanded that cyclists contribute to the infrastructure costs they incur in the same way as other road users. They should be treated in the same way as car and motorcycle drivers and train passengers. Giezendanner went on to argue that the Cycle Path Act had given them additional rights and that they should now also assume additional obligations.

The Federal Council was against the proposal at the time, arguing that the administrative burden of a levy would be too great. Giezendanner withdrew the proposal for the time being. At the time, there was simply a lack of basic information on how a bicycle tax could be structured, which is why he wanted to wait and see, according to Blick. Today, National Councillor Giezendanner has declared that it is "time to talk about it again". According to the report, Giezendanner wants to relaunch the idea and the study could provide some ideas.