18.01 hrs

After the catastrophic fire in Crans-Montana, the owners of the Le Constellation bar initially refused to comment. They were reportedly in shock and their wife was injured in the fire.

Now the landlord of Le Constellation is speaking out. "We can't sleep or eat, we're all in a very bad way," he tells 20 Minutenand emphasizes that he wants to work with the authorities: "We will do everything we can to help clarify the causes. We are doing everything in our power. Our lawyers are also involved."

At the media conference in the afternoon, public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud emphasized that no criminal investigations had yet been initiated against specific individuals. The landlord and his wife have so far only been questioned as informants. The presumption of innocence applies.