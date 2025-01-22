The green Flixtrains may soon be traveling as far as Zurich. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Daniel Reinhardt

Green Flixtrains may soon be traveling to Switzerland. The German low-cost travel provider would like to offer a train connection between Zurich and Munich.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you As part of the planned EU agreement, Switzerland has promised a "controlled" opening of its market for passenger train services.

This means that foreign rail companies will also be able to offer train connections to Switzerland.

The German low-cost travel provider Flix wants to offer trips on the route between Zurich and Munich soon. Show more

Flixtrain has expressed interest in specific rail routes in Switzerland. According to "Blick", the Munich-based low-cost travel provider, which grew up with buses, would like to offer a connection between Zurich and Munich. An extension of the Berlin-Basel line to Zurich is also of interest. The connection, which opens in June 2022, ends at Basel Badischer Bahnhof station.

The background to this is part of the planned EU agreement, which aims to partially open up international rail traffic and make it easier for companies such as Flixtrain to access the market - including in Switzerland. The Zurich-Munich route is one of ten pilot projects supported by the EU. Flixtrain is in contact with the EU Commission and the Swiss Federal Office of Transport, a spokesperson told the newspaper.

Foreign rail companies will now also be allowed to travel to Switzerland without a partner. For example, when Deutsche Bahn travels from Hamburg to Zurich, it currently offers the connection together with SBB.