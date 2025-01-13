Diana Gutjahr, Thurgau SVP National Councillor and metal construction entrepreneur. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

This year, the minimum deductible is set to rise for the first time in 20 years. But the SVP says it shouldn't stop there - and wants further changes. The other side is less than enthusiastic.

300 francs minimum and 2500 francs maximum deductible. This model has applied unchanged for Swiss health insurance holders since 2004, but is now set to change. Parliament has instructed the Federal Council to increase the minimum deductible .

The proposal was submitted by middle-class politicians. SVP National Councillor and health politician Diana Gutjahr says in an interview with blue News: "The last adjustment was made around 20 years ago. It's time to adapt the minimum deductible to today's circumstances."

Gutjahr does not have a specific minimum deductible in mind. However, in an interview with blue News, the SVP National Councillor brings other possible adjustments into play. "For example, we could consider adjusting the insurance models. For example, only those insured under an alternative model such as telemedicine could have access to the lowest deductible. Anyone who wants a free choice of doctor should then no longer have access to the lowest deductible."

Consumer protection takes a different view. It has no sympathy for a possible increase in the minimum deductible or even a change to the models. "Premiums are a heavy burden, especially for households with low and medium incomes," says Sarah Lengyel, Head of Health at the Foundation for Consumer Protection. "With the increase in the minimum deductible, the proportion that is already forgoing medical services is likely to rise further."

One in five people in Switzerland went without a visit to the doctor last year for financial reasons. "With the increase in the minimum deductible, this proportion is likely to rise further. Young people and people on lower incomes who simply can't afford medical support are particularly affected," says Lengyel.

Will the people ultimately decide?

SVP National Councillor Gutjahr brings another proposal into play: she wants older people to be asked to pay more than families. "Young people and families generally have less money than older people. I therefore think it's important that this discussion is also held. Intergenerational fairness must also be felt in health insurance. That's why it should be examined whether older people should pay more for health insurance than younger people."

SP National Councillor Barbara Gysi has clear words for this. "People on low incomes, older people and the chronically ill in particular will have to pay even more themselves in future if such changes are made. That is totally anti-social."

Barbara Gysi (SP) does not want an increase in the minimum deductible. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

She therefore proposes other changes, such as to the price of medicines. "Better advice could also save on unnecessary treatments, as there are often cheaper methods that are not chosen due to false incentives in the financing system." For example, Gysi is calling for a ban on kickbacks to doctors for medicines or medical products.

The Federal Council and Parliament are to decide on a new, higher minimum deductible in the coming months. Depending on how things go, Gysi could also envisage a referendum. The chances of this are intact, she says, "But whether a referendum can be held now depends on whether the deductible is now regulated at legislative level or remains the responsibility of the Federal Council and is regulated in an ordinance."

For SVP National Councillor Gutjahr, however, one thing is clear: the higher minimum deductible is needed. Because: "Today, we see that around 45% of the population chooses the deductible of CHF 300, but 60% of these people do not use it at all. If the deductible were increased, premium increases would also be slowed down somewhat. People who are already not making full use of their deductible could save money in future - but so could everyone else, as premiums would generally rise less sharply. And that will ultimately be felt in everyone's wallet."