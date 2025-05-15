Beef is an important export product for the USA. Concessions as part of a customs deal could bring hormone-contaminated US beef to Switzerland. KEYSTONE

The Federal Council wants to make a deal with the Trump administration. This requires concessions on both sides. One of these could be import concessions for hormone-treated beef.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to negotiate a customs agreement with the USA to permanently abolish the 31% additional tariffs that were introduced in April but suspended, and is aiming for a complete elimination of tariffs in the long term.

The British-US trade agreement serves as a model, although it has met with criticism in Switzerland, particularly from agricultural representatives, due to concessions on beef.

Limited concessions on agricultural tariffs are being discussed in Bern, although beef remains a sensitive issue and strong opposition is expected from farmers', animal welfare and nature conservation organizations.

In the coming weeks, the Federal Council plans to adopt a declaration of intent for a customs agreement with the USA. The government has instructed the Department of Finance and the Department of Economic Affairs to continue talks with the USA in order to permanently lift the additional tariffs of 31% that were introduced in April but temporarily suspended.

President Karin Keller-Sutter has expressed her optimism and even mentioned the abolition of the existing 10 percent tariff barrier. She emphasized that the goal must be to abolish tariffs completely.

However, even British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was unable to remove this barrier, although the UK enjoys particular sympathy from US President Donald Trump due to Brexit. The UK was the first country to reach a trade agreement with the US, although the details are still being negotiated.

The agreements between the USA and the UK serve as a model for Switzerland. However, the announcements by Trump and Starmer have met with little enthusiasm in agricultural circles, reports the NZZ.

The UK has apparently made concessions to the US that could meet with resistance from local farmers, particularly with regard to beef, an important US export product. In return, the USA is reducing tariffs on British car exports from 25 to 10 percent.

Concessions in agriculture

As Switzerland has already abolished industrial tariffs, agricultural tariffs remain one of the few trade barriers criticized by the USA. There is speculation in Bern that the Federal Council could be prepared to lower tariffs on less sensitive products such as citrus fruit in order to signal a willingness to negotiate without upsetting farmers.

However, the discussion about lowering tariffs on sensitive products such as beef is only being discussed by a few. FDP President Thierry Burkart has already called for lower tariffs on beef, which would be tantamount to a paradigm shift in Switzerland.

Switzerland currently allocates import quotas for beef, which foreign suppliers can apply for. Price and quality play a role here. American beef has a hard time because treatment with growth hormones is legal there. Preferential treatment for the USA would require bilateral quotas.

Such an agreement would have little significance for the American economy with a small sales market like Switzerland. Swiss livestock farmers, on the other hand, fear price pressure. Resistance from the farmers' association and possibly other associations such as animal welfare and nature conservation organizations would be certain. The protection of meat producers is already under pressure in connection with the negotiations on a free trade agreement with the Mercosur states.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.