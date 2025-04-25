During the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the Grisons town is always in a state of emergency, including security forces on the rooftops (archive image). Picture: Keystone

The WEF will continue to take place in Davos. Managing Director Alois Zwinggi assures us of this. The abrupt resignation of founder Klaus Schwab from his position as Chairman of the Foundation Board has raised many questions, including those about the location of the Forum.

In an interview with Tamedia, he said that some work needs to be done to convince certain sections of the population.

Davos is the ideal location for the WEF.

Last Easter Sunday, WEF founder Klaus Schwab abruptly resigned from his position as Chairman of the Foundation Board.

His departure has led to questions as to whether the WEF will possibly be held abroad in future. Show more

In an interview, the Executive Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Alois Zwinggi, expressed his commitment to Davos GR as a location. In an interview with Tamedia published on Friday, he said that some work needs to be done to convince certain sections of the population. "We have to convince certain sections of the population that we also have advantages for them," said Zwinggi in an interview with Tamedia newspapers. Those responsible must communicate better what the WEF Davos brings.

Managing Director of the WEF, Alois Zwinggi (right) and WEF founder Klaus Schwab in Davos. (archive picture)

The location is ideal for the WEF. The Forum has been in the Graubünden municipality for 55 years and also wants to celebrate its 100th anniversary there, said the Director, adding: "We must have sufficient accommodation for this, the conference infrastructure must be right and we must feel that the population wants us."

The WEF has been making headlines around the world since last weekend, when founder Klaus Schwab abruptly resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board of Trustees on Easter Sunday. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on serious allegations made against Schwab by whistleblowers. Schwab and his wife are accused of using Forum funds for personal purposes. The WEF Board of Trustees launched an investigation into possible irregularities in the management of the Forum. Schwab rejected the accusations as "malicious insinuations", as he said in an interview with CH Media on Wednesday.

According to Tamedia, the affair surrounding Schwab has also led to the future of the WEF in Switzerland being called into question.

Strengthening contact with the population

According to Zwinggi, the organization intends to seek greater contact with the population in future. The expensive accommodation and the consequences for the population are an issue, he said. Those responsible at the WEF want to ensure that demand is curbed. For example, with fewer free riders, fewer people would travel to Davos, said the director.

The population of Davos, which has just under 11,000 permanent residents, practically quadruples during the WEF week. The impact the forum can have on certain residents was recently demonstrated by a proposal from the Graubünden Tenants' Association. It wants to take action against contractual clauses that force tenants to leave their homes during the WEF.

"Institutions are bigger than individuals"

The location in the Graubünden municipality was apparently not linked to Schwab. "Institutions are generally bigger than individuals," Zwinggi replied to a question from Tamedia. The guarantee for Davos is supported by the entire Forum Foundation.

For the Managing Director himself, the 2027 event will be the last. "I will be 65 at the end of next year, after which I will retire," said Zwinggi.