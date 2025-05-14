According to a report by CH Media, SBB is planning night trains between Zurich, Olten and Bern. sda

According to a media report, SBB wants to introduce the night trains, which are already running in a test phase, on a permanent basis. SBB has not confirmed the plans to blue News.

Noemi Hüsser

From the dance floor in Zurich straight to bed in Bern by train. SBB's annual timetable change is due in December. And as CH Media reports, they are set to bring improvements for night owls in particular. This is according to documents from the canton of Solothurn on the timetable change.

According to the report, the night trains, which SBB is already offering on individual weekends in a test phase, are to be introduced on all weekends. These are Intercity trains that depart from Zurich to Bern at 2.02 am and 3.02 am. In the opposite direction, trains will run from Berne to Zurich at 2.01 am and 3.01 am. There is a connection to Lucerne in Olten.

According to SBB, such night-time connections would be particularly attractive for people going out in Zurich, but also for air travelers who have to be at the airport early in the morning. SBB wants to offer an alternative to the car.

SBB does not confirm timetable change

However, when asked by blue News , SBB did not confirm the timetable changes announced by CH Media. The second test phase of the night connections will begin in the fall, and only then will it be decided whether the trains will be continued or expanded. "As long as the test phase is running, everything is still open," says Carmen Hefti, media spokesperson at SBB.

CH Media also reports that night trains between Zurich and Geneva, Olten and Basel, Bern and Thun, Lausanne and Sion, Chur and Zurich are also planned from December 2026. SBB is not yet planning any night trains during the week. SBB has not yet provided blue News with any information on this either.

