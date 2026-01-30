The "Porta Gottardo" project also includes a connection to the Andermatt ski resort. Keystone

A new cable car system is to be built in the middle of one of Switzerland's most symbolic Alpine regions. The "Porta Gottardo" project has met with approval - and opposition from environmental organizations.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Porta Gottardo" project is planning a year-round tourist area with new cable cars between Airolo, the Gotthard Pass, the Gemsstock and Realp in around ten years' time.

While local supporters see economic opportunities, environmental organizations warn of serious encroachment on an untouched Alpine landscape.

The feasibility is still unclear. Show more

It is currently quiet on the Gotthard Pass.

But that could change: The "Porta Gottardo" project, reported on by SRF, aims to turn the pass into a year-round tourist destination in around ten years' time.

A new cable car system is planned: a cable car is to run from Airolo to the top of the pass. From there, a connection to the Gemsstock at almost 3000 meters is planned, with a connection to the Andermatt ski area. A second line is to connect the pass with Realp.

Opinions differ in the region. While some locals see the project as an opportunity for the future, others urge caution. A prerequisite for approval is that nature is respected.

Feasibility of "Porta Gottardo" still open

Environmental organizations are clearly opposed. Despite preliminary studies to date, they warn of massive interventions in a largely untouched Alpine landscape. Several new cable cars in this area are problematic, according to the Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation in the SRF report.

The initiators emphasize that the feasibility should be examined first. The project is backed by private individuals from the Airolo and Andermatt regions. The next step is to found an association.

Tourism expert Jürg Stettler from Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts sees potential thanks to the high altitude and a large catchment area extending as far as northern Italy. At the same time, in an interview with SRF, he warns of economic risks in a market that is already very busy.

