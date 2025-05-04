How can a mountain village be reached without cars, how can victims be better protected and how can an overcrowded excursion destination be relieved? The people of Glarus will answer these questions directly at the Landsgemeinde.

One of the items on the agenda is the construction of a new funicular railroad for around CHF 24 million to provide future access to car-free Braunwald.

From 2026, car-free days are to be introduced on three Sundays in summer in the heavily frequented Klöntal valley, as specified by the authorities and put to the vote.

At the Landsgemeinde, which traditionally takes place on the first Sunday in May, Glarus voters will decide on the future development of the car-free resort of Braunwald and better protection for victims of domestic violence. In addition, the decision to have car-free Sundays in the popular excursion destination of Klöntal becomes a reality.

The funicular railroad to Braunwald, the only connection to the outside world, is getting on in years. The over 100-year-old funicular leads to the car-free mountain village at 1256 meters above sea level, which is otherwise only accessible via forest roads. The funicular is set to remain in operation until 2035, after which the concession will expire.

The cantonal government is proposing the construction of a new funicular at a cost of around CHF 24 million. The idea of a gondola lift was previously rejected due to the costs being almost twice as high. However, critics fear that a funicular instead of a gondola lift would make Braunwald less accessible.

Three car-free Sundays in Klöntal

Another long-running issue on the Glarus political stage is the car-free Sundays in the popular and therefore often overcrowded Klöntal recreational area.

This year, the Glarus cantonal assembly will once again meet on the first Sunday in May. Archivbild: Keystone

A proposal by the Young Greens to introduce such days was already approved by the Landsgemeinde three years ago. The proposal has now been fleshed out by the authorities: From 2026, the Klöntal is to be closed to motor vehicles on the last Sunday in June, July and August. The Glarus electorate now has the final say.

Another of the twelve items on the agenda is an amendment to the Police Act. The cantonal police are to be given more powers to order measures, for example they are to be able to impose a zone or contact ban on violent persons. Victims of domestic violence would thus be better protected, argued the Glarus Landrat, the cantonal parliament.

Voting rights from 16

The people of Glarus are only familiar with ballots for federal proposals and cantonal elections. Votes at cantonal level are only held at the cantonal assembly.

The Landsgemeinde thus has the function of a people's parliament. Anyone aged 16 or over is entitled to vote. Spontaneous amendments can also be tabled - a scenario that is not possible at the ballot box. The cantonal parliament only has a preliminary advisory function for the Landsgemeinde's business.