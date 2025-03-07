Gabriel Lüchinger (center) with Ukrainian President Volodymy Selensky (right) and Viola Amherd (left) at the peace conference on Ukraine on the Bürgenstock last June. Picture: Keystone/EDA/Pool/Michael Buholzer

The head of the International Security Division at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is the favorite to succeed the outgoing head of the Federal Intelligence Service Christian Dussey. "Everyone is raving about Gabriel Lüchinger", headlines the NZZ.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", Gabriel Lüchinger is being touted as a potential successor for the post of head of the intelligence service.

Without hesitation, an intelligence expert told the newspaper that the current head of the International Security Division at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is the favorite.

From left to right, not a negative word could be heard about the top diplomat, writes the NZZ.

The current head of the secret service, Christian Dussey, resigned in January, as did the head of the army, Thomas Süssli. Show more

According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung ", Gabriel Lüchinger is being touted as a potential successor for the post of head of the intelligence service. An intelligence expert told the newspaper that he had no hesitation in naming the current head of the International Security Division at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) as his favorite.

In January, the head of the intelligence service Christian Dussey resigned - shortly after Defense Minister Viola Amherd had announced her own resignation. Dussey is to remain in office until the end of March 2026. A few days after him, army chief Thomas Süssli submitted his resignation - he is to remain in office until the end of 2025.

According to the NZZ, not a negative word can be heard about the top diplomat from left to right. "If Gabriel Lüchinger were to accept the position of head of the FIS, the search could be called off immediately," said FDP member of the Council of States Josef Dittli. Dittli is a member of the Security Policy Committee.

Former Secretary General of the SVP Switzerland

Dittli's council colleague Werner Salzmann knows the potential new FIS director even better, writes the newspaper. Both come from the canton of Bern and are members of the SVP. From 2016 to 2018, Lüchinger was Secretary General of the SVP Switzerland under Albert Rösti. "I have not yet heard his name in connection with the vacant head of the intelligence service," Salzmann told the NZZ. "But he would be a very good choice."

Gabriel Lüchinger (right) with Viola Amherd (center) and Ignazio Cassis (left) in June 2024 at the peace conference on Ukraine on the Bürgenstock. Lüchinger headed the task force that organized the conference. Image: Keystone/EDA/Pool/Michael Buholzer

Lüchinger is excellently networked in the security sector, has international experience and a high level of social skills. A good international network is of existential importance for the FIS. Lüchinger could actually do anything, Salzmann continued. This in turn could mean that he has no interest in the top FIS post: "Gabriel Lüchinger has countless opportunities to pursue a career. I don't know whether he would choose this job of all things."

The report goes on to say that Lüchinger is repeatedly being considered for top positions in the Federal Administration. For example, the SVP nominated him as a candidate for the office of Federal Chancellor in 2023.

Left also impressed

Last year, Lüchinger headed the task force that organized the high-level peace conference on Ukraine on the Bürgenstock.

According to the NZZ, even left-wingers are not averse to the idea. "Gabriel Lüchinger, why not?" says SP security politician Priska Seiler Graf. "I've come to know him as a very competent person who is very well connected." Lüchinger has never let his party affiliation show in his work.