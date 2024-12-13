A single cat can produce hundreds of offspring in its lifetime, leading to rapid overpopulation. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Kristin Schmidt

Dogs are already required to be chipped and registered, but now identification could also be extended to cats. The federal government is currently investigating the possibility of a nationwide chip requirement for cats.

Helene Laube

The federal government is examining a nationwide chip requirement for domestic cats. The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) is currently in discussions with the cantons, as the FSVO confirmed to "Blick". The authority considers a national solution to be "welcome". Swiss Animal Protection estimates that a third of all cats in Switzerland are registered.

According to the newspaper, mandatory registration can curb the overpopulation of domestic cats. This is because owners could be made more aware of the need to neuter their cats, which in turn could also be a lever against the overpopulation. The FSVO has commissioned a study on the uncontrolled cat population, the results of which will be published soon.

Controlled reproduction of cats should have a positive effect on biodiversity. Every year, millions of birds, reptiles and insects are killed by cats. However, the Federal Office does not want to go too far out on a limb on this aspect. According to the report, the chips are merely a "potential basis for studies on the impact on biodiversity".

Confederation long opposed to compulsory chip

The issue keeps coming up in Switzerland. In the past, there have been calls to reduce the cat population. Possible measures include mandatory chipping or castration or even a ban on importing and breeding.

For a long time, the Federal Council was not in favor of mandatory chipping. An obligation for all cat owners to identify and register their animals would not only be excessive, but also ineffective, said the then Minister of the Interior Alain Berset in December 2019. This would not prevent an excessive proliferation of cats.

Now there appears to be a change of opinion. It is not yet clear when the law on mandatory chipping will be presented, writes Blick. The Federal Veterinary Office is currently unable to make a statement on the matter.

Compulsory chipping is already making progress at cantonal level. The Aargau parliament recently spoke out in favor of it. According to the report, compulsory registration must also be examined in the Basel region at the request of the cantonal parliament.