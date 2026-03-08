Valais public prosecutor Catherine Seppey currently has a lot on her plate. Keystone/Cyril Zingaro (Archivbild)

The Valais judiciary is at the limit: because public prosecutor Catherine Seppey is busy with the complex case of suspected fraud, the investigation into Crans-Montana is in danger of coming up short.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, a complex trial concerning alleged wine fraud is blocking the investigation into the Crans-Montana fire disaster.

Valais public prosecutor Catherine Seppey is leading the investigations into both cases.

In addition, the lawyer for the accused in the wine fraud case is also representing the bar owner Jessica Moretti. Show more

The devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana is likely to keep the courts busy for a long time to come. Now it is known: The Valais judiciary is apparently already at its limit. The trial against the alleged wine fraudster Sébastien Bonvin is delaying the investigation into the Crans-Montana fire, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

According to the report, the public prosecutor responsible, Catherine Seppey, is leading the investigation into the fire as well as the complex fraud trial in Sion, which has been under investigation for years.

The case concerns allegedly non-existent or undelivered luxury wines from the company Private Finance Partners SA, which later had to file for bankruptcy. Because top restaurateurs were also among the customers, the case attracted worldwide attention. The allegedly rare wines cost up to 36,000 francs per bottle.

"There is chaos"

According to the report, there have also been delays because Bonvin or his defense lawyer have been ill at times. In addition, the lawyer is also representing the bar owner Jessica Moretti.

It is also reported that public prosecutor Catherine Seppey is currently unable to conduct any interviews with Crans-Montana due to the fraud case. These would be carried out by the police.

Meanwhile, the lack of capacity of the Valais justice system has been sharply criticized by victims' lawyer Sébastien Fanti. "This is a catastrophe, there is chaos," he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The delays are proof that the Valais judiciary does not have the necessary resources. "Some of the proceedings against Sébastien Bonvin will be time-barred, and I think that this will also apply to most of the facts from Crans-Montana," explains the lawyer.