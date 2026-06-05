Emergency services from the Valais cantonal police, the regional police, a rescue team and two helicopters from Air-Glaciers were involved in the search for the missing pilot, who searched the area from the air. (Symbolic image Keystone

A wingsuit accident occurred in the canton of Valais on Thursday. One person lost their life.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 29-year-old man died on Thursday in a wingsuit accident in the area of the Chavalon power plant near Vouvry in Lower Valais. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

Two wingsuit pilots took off at around 10.45 a.m. from La Suche at an altitude of around 1,540 meters, according to the Valais cantonal police on Friday. Together they flew towards Les Evouettes, where they planned to land,

When he reached the landing zone and realized that his companion was missing, one of the two pilots alerted the rescue services. The lifeless body of the 29-year-old Swiss man was found in the early afternoon.