Storm Benjamin has brought strong winds as well as precipitation. Some Alpine passes are now closed. Further snowfall is expected over the weekend, especially on the northern slopes of the Alps. An overview.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Various Alpine passes are closed after the snowfall.

More fresh snow will be added over the weekend.

The central Alpine passes around the Gotthard are particularly affected. Show more

Storm Benjamin has not only brought impressive squalls to Switzerland, but also heavy precipitation at times. In the Alps, this fell as snow, as is usual at this time of year.

These passes are closed

Central Alpine passes in particular are currently impassable due to snow:

Gotthard 2108 m

Furka 2429 m

Susten 2234 m

Grimsel 2164 m

Nufenen 2478 m

San Bernardino 2065 m

Two passes in Valais are closed:

Sanetsch 2252 m

Great St. Bernard 2469 m

A few less high road passes are also currently closed due to snow:

Chasseral 1502 m

Glaubenbüelen Pass 1611 m

Ächerlipass 1457 m

It is quite possible that certain passes will be reopened during the course of the day. You can find the latest status on the TCS website.

Snowfall at the weekend

Today, Friday, the snow line on the northern side of the Alps and in Valais is between 1000 and 1200 meters. However, heavy precipitation is no longer expected today, as Meteonews forecasts. Ticino and the eastern southern slopes of the Alps will remain without precipitation.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the snow line will drop from 1500 to possibly below 1000 meters. Once again, it will only snow on the northern slopes of the Alps and in Valais. At lower altitudes, there will be enough for a few centimetres of snow. According to MeteoSwiss, up to 20 centimetres of fresh snow could fall in the Bernese Oberland.

On Sunday, persistent snowfall is expected on the northern slopes of the Alps and in northern Grisons. Above 1500 meters, 15 to 20 centimeters of snow are expected on Sunday alone.

Benjamin has not yet completely exhaled and strong winds are still blowing, especially in the mountains. Together with the snowfall, this increases the risk of avalanches. If you want to make your first tracks in deep snow, it's a good idea to choose slopes that are not very steep. The SLF in Davos only publishes the avalanche bulletin from November 1st.