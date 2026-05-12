Winter returns briefly with the ice saints. Snow fell locally up to medium altitudes on Tuesday. Particularly sensitive plants should be protected due to the possibility of ground frost.

Dominik Müller

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The ice saints are currently bringing cold, wet and sometimes wintry weather to Switzerland.

Snow even fell at medium altitudes.

There is a local threat of ground frost in the night to Wednesday.

The weather will also remain changeable and rainy around Ascension Day before the situation calms down on Sunday. Show more

The ice saints live up to their name this week. Rain, dense clouds and strong winds dominate at the start of the week. On Tuesday night, the snow line even dropped to medium altitudes.

In Walenstadtberg, for example, a village in the St. Gallen municipality of Walenstadt, snow fell from the sky early on Tuesday morning, as the video of a blue News reader reporter shows. Walenstadtberg lies at an altitude of around 800 meters above sea level.

It also snowed in Fischenthal ZH:

It will remain cool in the coming days: According to MeteoNews, the night to Wednesday will be partly cloudy to clear in many places. This will allow the air to cool down unhindered, which is why temperatures will drop significantly in the early hours of the morning.

Ground frost on Wednesday

Ground frost could also occur in places on Wednesday. Particularly sensitive plants and young vegetable seedlings should therefore be protected as a precaution or temporarily brought indoors or to a sheltered place.

The meadows in Herisau AR were covered in a thin layer of snow on Tuesday morning. blue News Leserreporter

According to the weather service, the weather around Ascension Day will be generally changeable. On Thursday, sunny spells will alternate with downpours in many places. Friday and Saturday are likely to be cloudy and rainy in large parts of Switzerland.

The weather situation is only expected to calm down on Sunday: according to MeteoNews, it will remain dry in most regions, with frequent sunny spells, especially in the south.

Did it snow where you live? Then send us your pictures or videos via WhatsApp or e-mail.