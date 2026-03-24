The new week starts mild and sunny in Switzerland - but a drastic turnaround follows in the middle of the week. A cold front brings storms, rain and even snow down to the lowlands.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The week starts mild and mostly friendly in Switzerland, with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and temperatures of up to 18 degrees.

From Wednesday, a cold front will bring storms, rain and a marked drop in temperatures, with snow as far as the lowlands.

In the Alps, up to one meter of fresh snow will fall in places with an increased risk of avalanches, while the south will remain sunnier thanks to the foehn. Show more

The new week starts relatively calmly in Switzerland. As meteorologist Roger Perret writes in the Meteoblog on Meteonews, the influence of high pressure from the Atlantic will increase on Monday. But it won't be completely cloudless: while the sun will appear more frequently in the west, the east and the foothills of the Alps will start with denser clouds.

On Tuesday, spring will show its friendlier side. After the fog has cleared, the sun will shine widely, with only occasional clouds passing through.

Temperatures rise to a pleasant 14 to 18 degrees, the zero degree limit climbs to over 2000 meters. The wind will remain light - perfect conditions for a mild spring day.

Wednesday: Cold front brings storms and rain

But the idyllic weather doesn't last long. The abrupt turnaround follows on Wednesday: a cold front from low pressure system "Livia" hits Switzerland.

The day started off friendly, but by mid-morning dense clouds had already gathered. Rain sets in around midday in the Jura and north-western Switzerland - accompanied by strong westerly winds. It will become stormy in the afternoon: gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are possible in the lowlands and even over 100 km/h in the mountains.

Individual snowfalls may also occur in the lowlands. Meteonews

The front will bring in much colder air. The snow line will drop to around 500 meters by the evening.

Thursday: Snow, sleet and only 5 degrees

The weather will show its harsh side on Thursday. Thick clouds will dominate in the north, with repeated showers of snow, sleet and freezing rain. It may even briefly turn white in the lowlands.

Temperatures will plummet to just 3 to 5 degrees - more than 10 degrees lower than on Tuesday. In addition, a gusty north-westerly to westerly wind will blow.

In the south, it will remain much friendlier thanks to the northerly foehn: lots of sunshine and milder temperatures.

Lots of fresh snow in the mountains

Intense snowfall in the Alps. From midday on Wednesday until Friday morning, over 50 centimetres of fresh snow may fall in some places, locally even up to one meter.

Even if the snow cover settles somewhat, the situation will remain precarious: Large amounts of fresh snow are possible at altitudes from around 2000 to 2500 meters. Together with strong winds, the risk of avalanches will increase significantly.

Cool weekend in the north - sunshine in the south

Even after the sudden change in the weather, it will remain unsettled in the north. From Friday to Monday, a chilly northerly situation will bring changeable weather with single-digit temperatures and little sunshine.

The situation is quite different in the south, where a northerly foehn will often bring sunny and much milder conditions. In short: spring is taking a break - and winter is making a comeback.

However, winter is only making a brief comeback. From March 31, temperatures are expected to rise to 15 degrees again.