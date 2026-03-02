Commuters in Winterthur must be prepared for restrictions on Tuesday morning. As the VPOD union announced on Monday, there will be a warning strike between 4.30 am and probably 8.30 am. No buses from Stadtbus Winterthur will be running during this period.
According to VPOD, the strike has been triggered by a long-simmering conflict over the working conditions of the drivers. These are "unacceptable", according to the union.
City regrets announced walkout
The city of Winterthur reacted with regret to the announcement. In a press release, it states that the exact impact on transport operations cannot yet be estimated.
Passengers should be able to find out about any restrictions via the online timetable apps and via displays in the vehicles and at the stops.
It remains to be seen whether there will actually be a complete standstill in early morning services or whether a solution will be found in the short term.