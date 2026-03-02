There will be no buses in the city of Winterthur on Tuesday morning. KEYSTONE

There is a threat of a warning strike in public transport in Winterthur on Tuesday morning. The VPOD union is calling on the drivers of Stadtbus Winterthur to strike.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The VPOD union has announced a warning strike at Stadtbus Winterthur on Tuesday morning.

No buses are scheduled to run from 4.30 am to 8.30 am.

The reason for this is a dispute over the working conditions of the drivers. Show more

Commuters in Winterthur must be prepared for restrictions on Tuesday morning. As the VPOD union announced on Monday, there will be a warning strike between 4.30 am and probably 8.30 am. No buses from Stadtbus Winterthur will be running during this period.

According to VPOD, the strike has been triggered by a long-simmering conflict over the working conditions of the drivers. These are "unacceptable", according to the union.

City regrets announced walkout

The city of Winterthur reacted with regret to the announcement. In a press release, it states that the exact impact on transport operations cannot yet be estimated.

Passengers should be able to find out about any restrictions via the online timetable apps and via displays in the vehicles and at the stops.

It remains to be seen whether there will actually be a complete standstill in early morning services or whether a solution will be found in the short term.