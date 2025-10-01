The property is up for sale for three million francs Google Maps

Winterthur's best restaurant is about to close: the "Trübli" with 16 Gault Millau points will close in 2026. The reason is a dispute over the kitchen, which is in need of renovation - now the traditional restaurant is being sold for three million francs.

Petar Marjanović

In Winterthur, a piece of gastronomic history is coming to an end: the "Trübli" near Neumarkt, "Winterthur's best restaurant" according to Gault Millau, is being sold.

The building is being advertised on real estate platforms for three million francs, reports "Blick". The price includes not only the restaurant on the first floor, but also offices and two large apartments with a roof terrace in the old town.

Landlord Alex Bindig is directly affected. The 31-year-old has turned the traditional restaurant into a gourmet address in recent years, earning it 16 Gault Millau points - more than any other restaurant in Winterthur.

However, the collaboration with the owner has failed. The reason is the high level of investment in the kitchen, which would have been urgently needed. "We would have had to invest a lot, redo the entire kitchen. But the landlord cannot invest such sums," Bindig explained to "Gault Millau".

Restaurant Trübli will remain open until 2026

At the beginning of the year, the restaurateur announced on Instagram that the "Trübli" would close in March 2026. "It hurts us a lot to have to leave this location," he wrote. The owners also confirmed that no agreement had been reached.

Despite the bad news, the "Trübli" will remain open for the time being. Bindig will continue to serve his guests his famous surprise menu until the restaurant closes in spring 2026. Demand is high: "Some of our guests are saddened to death. I can't believe how many messages I've already received. And I've already received a lot of reservations," Bindig told Gault Millau.