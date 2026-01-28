A woman from Switzerland takes part in an online quiz. Then she suddenly pays 4300 francs. Niklas Graeber/dpa

Online quiz, charming sales pitch, one click - and suddenly a contract for several thousand francs flutters into her house. This is what happened to one customer.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The company "Fit on Time" sells expensive coaching contracts which, according to customers, offer hardly any personal support and are difficult to cancel.

In Switzerland, there is no general right of withdrawal for such online contracts, which is often legally interpreted to the detriment of consumers.

According to SRF and Beobachter, similar complaints are increasing, while the company emphasizes that it provides transparent information and offers alternatives. Show more

It started harmlessly - with an online quiz. Then a friendly phone call. And a short time later, a woman from Switzerland signed a contract for six months of fitness coaching for a whopping CHF 4300. "It all happened so quickly," she recalls to the Beobachter. On the very same day, she clicked into a comprehensive program - but the rude awakening followed promptly.

What "Fit on Time" advertises as individual all-round support in the areas of training, nutrition and mental health turned out to be mainly app-supported self-coaching for the woman. Hardly feasible for the digitally illiterate customer with physical limitations. Just two weeks after signing the contract, she asked for it to be terminated - to no avail.

The company referred to its general terms and conditions, as the "Beobachter" writes: Termination was only possible for "good cause". Technical overload? No such reason. Instead of a solution, the demand followed: 800 francs "cancellation fee" - later even 1400. When she did not pay, the debt collection came. Amount: 5000 francs.

Not an isolated case - SRF consumer magazine sounds the alarm

What initially sounds like an isolated case turns out to be a system: the SRF program "Kassensturz" documented several similar cases in which women in particular reported similar procedures. The "Beobachter" advice center has also received further complaints.

And what does the law say? Not much. In Switzerland, there is no general right of withdrawal, as is the case in Germany, for example. According to a consumer protection expert, the legal situation is complicated. "Whether it's an order or a course is crucial," she explains. Courses must always be paid for in full, even if they are not used.

In the case described, access to all content indicates that it is legally a course - termination is excluded. A trial period, as would be usual in the fitness sector? Not at all. The company categorically rejects this: too much effort at the beginning, too great a risk that customers will "just pick up the plan" and cancel immediately.

Transparency or deception?

"Fit on Time" emphasizes to the "Beobachter" that it provides customers with comprehensive information and checks their digital skills. In cases of excessive demands, alternatives are offered. The company justifies the high costs with the personnel and support costs.

However, customers like the woman from Switzerland are left with a bitter aftertaste. She felt taken by surprise and left in the lurch - and is now paying a high price for one click too many.