At around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a fatal hiking accident occurred in Linthal GL. A 19-year-old woman was fatally injured.

Lea Oetiker

A fatal hiking accident occurred in Linthal GL at around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A 19-year-old woman was fatally injured. According to the cantonal police, two women were hiking from Linthal when they left the hiking trail in the Balzenwald-Fruttlaui area.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the two women fell around 50 to 80 meters. One of the two women, a German, was so seriously injured that she died.

The other woman also suffered serious injuries, but survived. Rega flew her to the cantonal hospital in Chur.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Glarus in cooperation with the Glarus cantonal police.