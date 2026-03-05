The Vaud cantonal police had to respond to a horse riding accident on Wednesday. Symbolbild: Keystone/Gabriel Monnet

A 22-year-old woman died in a riding accident in Ollon in the canton of Vaud on Wednesday. Her galloping horse dragged her by the neck for several hundred meters.

The rider was leading her horse by the reins along a road at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Vaud cantonal police on Thursday. For reasons as yet unexplained, the horse suddenly galloped off and dragged the woman with it. The lead was wrapped around her neck.

People present and the emergency services tried in vain to resuscitate the woman. The Swiss woman died at the scene of the accident. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.