At the end of June 2025, the Ticino cantonal police used their measuring devices on the A2 highway near Balerna - and registered a car traveling twice as fast as the speed limit. Instead of 100 km/h, the speedometer of the 22-year-old driver from the province of Milan showed 225 km/h.
The police immediately launched an investigation. However, the speeding driver was only located and questioned two months later. It is now clear that the Italian woman is no longer allowed to drive in Switzerland.
In addition to the driving ban, she now faces further legal consequences. According to Swiss road traffic laws, extreme speeding ("speeding offense") is punished severely - from heavy fines to prison sentences.