The woman was flashed on the A2 near Balerna TI. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A 22-year-old Italian woman was caught by the Ticino police after driving at 225 km/h on the A2 near Balerna TI. She is now no longer allowed to drive in Switzerland.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Italian woman was speeding at 225 km/h on the A2 highway in Ticino.

The police were able to identify the 22-year-old after a two-month manhunt.

She was banned from driving in Switzerland and faces further legal consequences. Show more

At the end of June 2025, the Ticino cantonal police used their measuring devices on the A2 highway near Balerna - and registered a car traveling twice as fast as the speed limit. Instead of 100 km/h, the speedometer of the 22-year-old driver from the province of Milan showed 225 km/h.

The police immediately launched an investigation. However, the speeding driver was only located and questioned two months later. It is now clear that the Italian woman is no longer allowed to drive in Switzerland.

In addition to the driving ban, she now faces further legal consequences. According to Swiss road traffic laws, extreme speeding ("speeding offense") is punished severely - from heavy fines to prison sentences.