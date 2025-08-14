  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Niederried near Interlaken BE Woman (23) falls into the depths during a mountain hike and dies

Sven Ziegler

14.8.2025

A woman had an accident on a mountain hike in Niederried near Interlaken on Saturday lunchtime.
A woman had an accident on a mountain hike in Niederried near Interlaken on Saturday lunchtime.
Kapo Bern

On Saturday lunchtime, a woman had an accident during a mountain hike in Niederried near Interlaken. She fell around seventy meters and was seriously injured. The woman died in hospital on Wednesday.

14.08.2025, 14:03

14.08.2025, 14:20

On Saturday shortly before 12.10 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of a mountain accident in the Fleschblatti region (municipality of Niederried near Interlaken).

According to current information, a group of four people were on the descent from Suggiture when a woman fell about seventy meters down a rock face in the Fleschblatti area for reasons still to be clarified.

The emergency services were immediately deployed and were able to rescue the seriously injured woman and fly her to hospital in a Rega helicopter. The woman died there on Wednesday. The deceased was a 23-year-old Swiss woman from the canton of Zurich.

The Suggiture, which is just over 2000 meters high, is a summit of the Hardergrat ridge.
The Suggiture, which is just over 2000 meters high, is a summit of the Hardergrat ridge.
Swisstopo

In addition to various services of the Bern cantonal police, a Rega helicopter and a specialist from Swiss Alpine Rescue were also deployed.

An investigation was launched under the direction of the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

More from Switzerland

Investigations are underway. Employee smuggles goods into Pöschwies Prison - arrested

Investigations are underwayEmployee smuggles goods into Pöschwies Prison - arrested

8-year-old questioned. Boy jumps on man in outdoor pool - dead

8-year-old questionedBoy jumps on man in outdoor pool - dead

Political parties. National Councillor Yvonne Bürgin runs for the presidency of the centrist parliamentary group

Political partiesNational Councillor Yvonne Bürgin runs for the presidency of the centrist parliamentary group