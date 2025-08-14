A woman had an accident on a mountain hike in Niederried near Interlaken on Saturday lunchtime. Kapo Bern

On Saturday lunchtime, a woman had an accident during a mountain hike in Niederried near Interlaken. She fell around seventy meters and was seriously injured. The woman died in hospital on Wednesday.

Sven Ziegler

On Saturday shortly before 12.10 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of a mountain accident in the Fleschblatti region (municipality of Niederried near Interlaken).

According to current information, a group of four people were on the descent from Suggiture when a woman fell about seventy meters down a rock face in the Fleschblatti area for reasons still to be clarified.

The emergency services were immediately deployed and were able to rescue the seriously injured woman and fly her to hospital in a Rega helicopter. The woman died there on Wednesday. The deceased was a 23-year-old Swiss woman from the canton of Zurich.

The Suggiture, which is just over 2000 meters high, is a summit of the Hardergrat ridge. Swisstopo

In addition to various services of the Bern cantonal police, a Rega helicopter and a specialist from Swiss Alpine Rescue were also deployed.

An investigation was launched under the direction of the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.