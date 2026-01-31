  1. Residential Customers
Circumstances of death unclear Woman (26) found dead in St. Gallen - man present arrested

SDA

31.1.2026 - 13:17

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in St. Gallen on Friday morning. (symbolic image)
Keystone

On Friday morning, a dead 26-year-old Swiss woman was found in an apartment in St. Gallen. The police arrested a 28-year-old Eritrean man who was present. The circumstances of the death are unclear and investigations are ongoing.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2026, 13:42

Following an emergency call, the rescue service in St. Gallen found a dead woman in an apartment on Friday morning. The circumstances of the 26-year-old Swiss woman's death are under investigation.

The emergency call to the rescue service was received by the St. Gallen emergency and operations control center at 6.30 a.m., as the St. Gallen cantonal police announced on Saturday.

The police arrested a 28-year-old Eritrean resident of the canton of St. Gallen, who was present in the apartment at the time the deceased was found.

The cantonal police, under the direction of the public prosecutor's office, have begun an investigation into the circumstances and background.

