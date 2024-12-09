The Vaud cantonal police had to respond to an accident on the A1 on Saturday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in the canton of Vaud on Saturday. A 28-year-old woman was killed.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 28-year-old woman died in an accident on the A1 on Saturday.

The woman came to a standstill on the hard shoulder. Her vehicle was rammed by a car there.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating. Show more

A 28-year-old female driver was hit by another vehicle on the emergency lane of the A1 highway between Ecublens and Morges VD on Saturday evening. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, she died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old Swiss national, was uninjured.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening at around 8.20 p.m. on the Vaud section of the A1 in the direction of Geneva.

According to initial findings by the police, the woman's car came to a halt on the emergency lane. This had been closed to traffic for around an hour. The emergency lane was opened to traffic in order to clear the gridlocked traffic. According to the Vaud cantonal police on Monday, a second vehicle driving on the emergency lane "was no longer able to prevent the collision".

It crashed heavily into the rear of the car in front, causing it to be flung several dozen meters, the police wrote. The occupant, a 28-year-old Swiss woman from Geneva, died at the scene of the accident.

The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

SDA