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Thusis GR Woman (29) stabs senior citizen with knife - 87-year-old in hospital

Dominik Müller

27.3.2026

The Graubünden police have arrested the suspect.
The Graubünden police have arrested the suspect.
Symbolbild: Kantonspolizei Graubünden

In Thusis GR, a woman attacked a senior citizen with a knife on Thursday afternoon. The senior citizen was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

27.03.2026, 14:02

27.03.2026, 14:03

At 4.15 p.m. on Thursday, a 29-year-old Swiss woman injured an 87-year-old woman with a knife on Compognastrasse in Thusis GR, as reported by the cantonal police of Graubünden. Third parties witnessed the attack, treated the woman and detained the attacker until the police arrived.

After receiving initial medical treatment, the seriously injured senior citizen was transported to the Graubünden cantonal hospital in Chur. A care team was called out to look after third parties.

According to initial findings by the police, the two women were not related to each other. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody.

The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation into attempted murder. Together with the cantonal police of Graubünden, they are investigating the exact circumstances of the attack.

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