On Monday, a female climber fell from the Dufourspitze. She sustained fatal injuries in the fall.

At 4,634 meters above sea level, the Dufourspitze is the highest peak in Switzerland.

Mountain Accident at an Altitude of 4,600 Meters Woman (33) Falls to Her Death at Dufourspitze

At around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, two mountaineers were descending from the Dufourspitze. At an altitude of about 4,600 meters, one of them fell for reasons that remain unclear, according to a statement from the Valais Cantonal Police.

According to reports, her companion immediately alerted emergency responders. They arrived at the scene in an Air Zermatt helicopter. By then, they could only confirm the climber’s death.

The victim is a 33-year-old Polish citizen. The district attorney's office has launched an investigation.