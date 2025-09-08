There was a spectacular accident on the A1 near Safenwil AG on Sunday afternoon. A 33-year-old female driver was driving towards Bern shortly after 2.50 p.m. when, according to her own account, she ate and drank something while driving. Distracted by this, her Ford Kuga veered onto the grass verge and crashed into the crash barrier.
The vehicle came to a half halt on the hard shoulder. Smoke billowed out of the engine compartment and shortly afterwards flames burst out. A few minutes later, the car was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to escape in time and remained uninjured.
Despite the rapid intervention of the fire department, the car burned out completely. The road surface and the crash barrier were also damaged. The Aargau cantonal police had to close the right-hand lane for the extinguishing and recovery work, which caused a traffic jam. By 5.45 p.m., the accident site was open to traffic again.