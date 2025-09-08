The car burnt out completely. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A 33-year-old female driver lost control of her car on the A1 on Sunday. The car crashed into the crash barrier and then burned out completely. No one was injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Near Safenwil AG, a 33-year-old driver lost control of her car after eating and drinking at the wheel.

The Ford Kuga crashed into the crash barrier and caught fire - the driver was uninjured.

The fire department and police closed the right-hand lane and there was a traffic jam on the A1. Show more

There was a spectacular accident on the A1 near Safenwil AG on Sunday afternoon. A 33-year-old female driver was driving towards Bern shortly after 2.50 p.m. when, according to her own account, she ate and drank something while driving. Distracted by this, her Ford Kuga veered onto the grass verge and crashed into the crash barrier.

The vehicle came to a half halt on the hard shoulder. Smoke billowed out of the engine compartment and shortly afterwards flames burst out. A few minutes later, the car was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to escape in time and remained uninjured.

Despite the rapid intervention of the fire department, the car burned out completely. The road surface and the crash barrier were also damaged. The Aargau cantonal police had to close the right-hand lane for the extinguishing and recovery work, which caused a traffic jam. By 5.45 p.m., the accident site was open to traffic again.