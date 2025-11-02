The police arrested a woman in Necker SG. KEYSTONE

An argument escalated into bloodshed in Necker on Sunday night. A woman is said to have injured a man with a knife - the police arrested her at the scene.

Petar Marjanović

An act of violence occurred in Necker SG on Sunday night. According to the St.Gallen cantonal police, an argument broke out between a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman in an apartment on Ebersolstrasse at around 2.30 am.

In the course of the argument, the woman grabbed a knife and injured the man with it. According to the police, the 51-year-old suffered "rather serious injuries". Rescue workers treated him at the scene before Rega flew him to hospital.

Necker SG is located in Toggenburg in the canton of St. Gallen. Swisstopo

The police arrested the suspected perpetrator at the scene. Several patrols, specialists from the cantonal police, the rescue service and a Rega helicopter were deployed.

The exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear. The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St.Gallen has started an investigation together with the cantonal police.