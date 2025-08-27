The Schaffhausen police have arrested a suspect. Symbolbild: Schaffhauser Polizei

On Tuesday, a 47-year-old woman was fatally injured in an apartment in Neuhausen am Rheinfall SH. The course of events and the background to the crime are still unclear.

Dominik Müller

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Schaffhausen police operations center received a report that prompted the emergency services to respond immediately to an apartment in Neuhausen am Rheinfall.

On site, the emergency services found a seriously injured woman who died at the scene. In addition, a suspect was arrested, but the police are not providing any further information about this person at present.

The course of events and the background are still unclear. Specialists from the forensic service of the Schaffhausen police, the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Zurich Institute of Forensic Medicine have been called in to carry out a comprehensive forensic investigation. In addition, an autopsy of the dead woman will be carried out today.

There was no danger to the public at any time.

The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Schaffhausen and the Schaffhausen police are investigating a homicide. Based on official and investigative secrecy, no further information is currently being released.