A woman has been found dead in the canton of Valais. KAPO VS

A 50-year-old woman was found dead in Martigny-Croix VS on Saturday night. Her husband, who was the same age, was taken to hospital seriously injured.

Petar Marjanović

Shortly after midnight on June 13-14, the Valais cantonal police received an emergency call. A third party reported that a person close to them could be in danger. Several patrols from the cantonal police and the Martigny municipal police were immediately deployed.

In an apartment in Martigny-Croix, they discovered a woman lying lifeless on the floor. The emergency doctor who was called out could only determine that she was dead. According to the police, the woman was 50 years old and Swiss.

The emergency services also found her husband in the apartment - also 50 years old and seriously injured. He received emergency medical treatment and was taken to hospital. The authorities have not yet provided any information on his state of health.

Martigny-Croix VS is located in the canton of Valais, south of the town of Martigny. Swisstopo

According to the Valais cantonal police, the investigation is in full swing. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the alleged homicide. The authorities emphasize that the presumption of innocence applies until the investigation is complete. No further information will be provided at this time.