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Brugg AG Woman (54) is run over by Postbus - injured and taken to hospital

Dominik Müller

18.3.2026

The accident occurred at the bus station in Brugg AG.
The accident occurred at the bus station in Brugg AG.
Google Street View

On Tuesday morning, there was a collision between a Postbus and a pedestrian in the area of Brugg railroad station. The woman suffered leg injuries and had to be transported to hospital.

18.03.2026, 09:27

18.03.2026, 09:28

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, a 54-year-old pedestrian was walking from the bus stop towards the station underpass on Industriestrasse in Brugg AG. She was walking across the forecourt of the bus station. At the same time, a Postbus driver intended to turn his vehicle around on this forecourt in order to approach the edge of the bus station on the side of the track.

This resulted in a collision between the bus and the pedestrian, according to the Aargau cantonal police. The pedestrian fell under the vehicle and her legs were presumably run over by the front wheel. She had to be transported to hospital with leg injuries.

The cantonal police have launched further investigations and the responsible public prosecutor's office has opened a corresponding investigation.

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