On Wednesday, a woman fell from a window of her apartment in Sion. She succumbed to her serious injuries at the hospital.

Accident in Sion Woman (55) Falls to Her Death from a Window While Cleaning

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Valais Cantonal Police. Preliminary findings indicate that a 55-year-old Swiss woman was cleaning the windows of her apartment. For reasons that remain unclear, the woman fell to her death.

Emergency responders dispatched by the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organization (KWRO 144) provided initial medical care at the scene. The woman was then transported by ambulance to the hospital in Sion, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the fall.