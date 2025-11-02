On Sunday night, a 58-year-old female driver drove her Peugeot off the road in Gontenschwil and landed on the tracks of Aargau Verkehr AG (AVA). According to the Aargau cantonal police, the woman was uninjured.
The accident occurred shortly before half past eleven on the Oberkulmerstrasse between Gontenschwil and Oberkulm. The driver first drove her car onto a field before finally coming to a standstill on the tracks.
A breath test showed the woman's alcohol level to be over 1 mg/l, which corresponds to around two per mille and is considered a high level of alcoholization. According to the police, alcohol is likely to have played a significant role in the accident.
The 58-year-old woman was taken to hospital for a check-up. Her ticket was confiscated. Property damage was caused to the car, but the track remained undamaged. The Aargau cantonal police have opened an investigation.